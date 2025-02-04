NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, February 5 (game #339)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, February 4 (game #338).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #339) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… What's your reaction?

NYT Strands today (game #339) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

DUEL

NUDE

POKE

LUST

NOSE

GLAD

NYT Strands today (game #339) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Aversions

NYT Strands today (game #339) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #339) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #339, are…

LATEX

SMOKE

DUST

MOLD

DANDER

POLLEN

FRAGRANCE

SPANGRAM: ALLERGENS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

As an extremely sensitive type, I suffer from several of the ALLERGENS in today’s Strands – DUST and SMOKE triggering asthma and POLLEN triggering hayfever.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In fact, who am I kidding. I suffer from all of them. Many a perfume FRAGRANCE makes me sneeze, MOLD exposure would lay me up with a cold for a week and LATEX would likely give me a rash if I stood within a yard of anyone wearing it. DANDER I had never heard of, but after Googling it I discovered I was allergic to that too – despite owning two cats.

Thankfully, I’m not allergic to bacon or chocolate.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, 4 February, game #338)

PIXIE

FAIRY

SPRITE

HOBGOBLIN

GREMLIN

LEPRECHAUN

SPANGRAM: IMPISH