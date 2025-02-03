NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, February 4 (game #338)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, February 3 (game #337).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #338) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Elf-centered

NYT Strands today (game #338) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MICE

HOME

SLIME

PIERCE

BEER

LIME

NYT Strands today (game #338) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Mischievous beings

NYT Strands today (game #338) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #338) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #338, are…

PIXIE

FAIRY

SPRITE

HOBGOBLIN

GREMLIN

LEPRECHAUN

SPANGRAM: IMPISH

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The biggest challenge for me today was connecting the letters of the fiendishly tricky LEPRECHAUN. Other than that I couldn’t have wished for an easier Strands.

Seeing the letter X in the puzzle is always a big help and so it proved, helping me find PIXIE to begin the hunt.

Among the hint words was Beer, and HOBGOBLIN happens to be the name of a UK beer brand. Maybe this was just a happy accident, maybe there’s an ale-head at Strands HQ or maybe I’m just thirsty.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

