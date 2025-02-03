NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, February 4 (game #604)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, February 3 (game #603).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #604) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FILE

SAVE

BUTTER

CHICKEN

SPREAD

SAND

UNDER

STORE

LADY

FAVORITE

STICKY

PRESERVE

KEEP

BUFF

PARLAY

GRIND

NYT Connections today (game #604) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Put away for later

Put away for later GREEN: Level the surface

Level the surface BLUE: Bet on it

Bet on it PURPLE: Add a handy body part

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #604) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CONSERVE

GREEN: SMOOTH USING FRICTION

BLUE: SPORTS GAMBLING TERMS

PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "FINGERS"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #604) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #604, are…

YELLOW: CONSERVE KEEP, PRESERVE, SAVE, STORE

KEEP, PRESERVE, SAVE, STORE GREEN: SMOOTH USING FRICTION BUFF, FILE, GRIND, SAND

BUFF, FILE, GRIND, SAND BLUE: SPORTS GAMBLING TERMS FAVORITE, PARLAY, SPREAD, UNDER

FAVORITE, PARLAY, SPREAD, UNDER PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "FINGERS" BUTTER, CHICKEN, LADY, STICKY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The only STICKY group for me today was WORDS BEFORE “FINGERS” and this was just because I’d never heard of CHICKEN Fingers. If the group had included FISH I would have got it more quickly – although I believe that in the US this pinnacle of orange cuisine is called a Fish Stick.

The Fish Stick was invented by frozen food pioneer Clarence Birdseye and was originally made from herrings. It only became a product made from cod in the 1950s and its success was rapid in the UK, where they were marketed with the slogan “No bones, no waste, no smell, no fuss”. I’m not sure about that last part as it’s a given that if you clean your freezer you will always find some orange fishy crumbs preserved in the ice, even if you haven’t eaten a fish finger in years. Finger crumbs – the wooly mammoth of the modern suburbia.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

