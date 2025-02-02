NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, February 3 (game #603)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, February 2 (game #602).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #603) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SNAP

SCREW

BURN

ZEST

LOUSE

WEDGE

ZING

MITE

SLICE

MUCK

BIT

OUCH

LITTLE

TWIST

FOUL

TAD

NYT Connections today (game #603) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Jibe reactions

Jibe reactions GREEN: Titchy

Titchy BLUE: Lemon and lemon

Lemon and lemon PURPLE: It’s all gone wrong

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #603) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: COMMENT AFTER AN INSULT

GREEN: TINY AMOUNT, WITH "A"

BLUE: BIT OF CITRUS GARNISH

PURPLE: BUNGLE, WITH "UP"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #603) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #603, are…

YELLOW: COMMENT AFTER AN INSULT BURN, OUCH, SNAP, ZING

BURN, OUCH, SNAP, ZING GREEN: TINY AMOUNT, WITH "A" BIT, LITTLE, MITE, TAD

BIT, LITTLE, MITE, TAD BLUE: BIT OF CITRUS GARNISH SLICE, TWIST, WEDGE, ZEST

SLICE, TWIST, WEDGE, ZEST PURPLE: BUNGLE, WITH "UP" FOUL, LOUSE, MUCK, SCREW

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

My first mental detour today was linking SCREW, TWIST and WEDGE and my imagined category of "Putting together flatpack furniture". Then, I thought we were looking for bugs – MITE and LOUSE – before TINY AMOUNT, WITH "A" came together after some shuffling.

It took getting BIT OF CITRUS GARNISH before I saw the final groups and I achieved Zero Mistake nirvana. No BUNGLE, WITH “UP”s for me today.

A lovely Connections puzzle without any weirdness. I shall sleep well tonight.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

