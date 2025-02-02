NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Sunday, February 2 (game #602)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #602) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SWISS

SWALLOW

SORRY

STREET

MUNSTER

MART

BLUE

HAWK

DUCK

DOWN

POP

PARTRIDGE

GRIFFIN

GROUSE

PICKLES

HANGDOG

NYT Connections today (game #602) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Depressed

Depressed GREEN: Winged words

Winged words BLUE: A list missing the Simpsons

A list missing the Simpsons PURPLE: Think of a letter

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #602) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DEJECTED BLUE, DOWN, HANGDOG, SORRY

BLUE, DOWN, HANGDOG, SORRY GREEN: BIRDS THAT ARE VERBS DUCK, GROUSE, HAWK, SWALLOW

DUCK, GROUSE, HAWK, SWALLOW BLUE: TV COMEDY FAMILIES GRIFFIN, MUNSTER, PARTRIDGE, PICKLES

GRIFFIN, MUNSTER, PARTRIDGE, PICKLES PURPLE: WORDS AFTER "K" MART, POP, STREET, SWISS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #602) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #602, are…

YELLOW: DEJECTED BLUE, DOWN, HANGDOG, SORRY

BLUE, DOWN, HANGDOG, SORRY GREEN: BIRDS THAT ARE VERBS DUCK, GROUSE, HAWK, SWALLOW

DUCK, GROUSE, HAWK, SWALLOW BLUE: TV COMEDY FAMILIES GRIFFIN, MUNSTER, PARTRIDGE, PICKLES

GRIFFIN, MUNSTER, PARTRIDGE, PICKLES PURPLE: WORDS AFTER "K" MART, POP, STREET, SWISS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

As the owner of a hangdog expression (especially when my team loses), gathering together a bunch of words that mean DEJECTED was a relatively easy task. Less so was the TV COMEDY FAMILIES, which took a mistake to find – my very obvious error being to include SWISS (as in Family Robinson). PICKLES was a guess that I would never have got otherwise, merely based on the fact that I’ve got a friend whose surname is Pickles and I enjoy calling him Mr Pickles.

BIRDS THAT ARE VERBS was my other mistake, as I initially included PARTRIDGE before realising the error of my random ways.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 1 February, game #601)

YELLOW: TINT HUE, SHADE, TINGE, TONE

HUE, SHADE, TINGE, TONE GREEN: COMPONENTS OF A MYSTERY ALIBI, CLUE, DETECTIVE, SUSPECT

ALIBI, CLUE, DETECTIVE, SUSPECT BLUE: TAKE ISSUE WITH CHALLENGE, CONTEST, DISPUTE, QUESTION

CHALLENGE, CONTEST, DISPUTE, QUESTION PURPLE: STRIKE A __ CHORD, DEAL, MATCH, POSE