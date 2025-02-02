NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, February 2 (game #336)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #336) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Album of the year

NYT Strands today (game #336) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

GRASS

DOWLE

MODE

WORN

NOSE

WINE

NYT Strands today (game #336) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Presented by the Recording Academy

NYT Strands today (game #336) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 1st column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #336) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #336, are…

SWIFT

WONDER

HILL

CROSS

STYLES

KING

JONES

SPANGRAM: GRAMMY WINNERS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This collection of Album of the Year winners omits a few other artists whose names are also words – Beck, Plant (Robert) and Garland (Judy) failing to make the cut.

Meanwhile, JONES could refer to both Norah (who won a Grammy in 2003 for Come Away With Me) and Quincy (whose Back on the Block was a surprise success in 1991). Quincy Jones is also one of only three artists who have won Grammys as an artist and as a producer, the others being Lauryn HILL and Bruno Mars.

Taylor SWIFT holds the record for most Album of the Year victories with four and is among the nominees this year for The Tortured Poets Department.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 1 February, game #335)

KESTREL

EAGLE

HAWK

CONDOR

FALCON

OSPREY

VULTURE

SPANGRAM: RAPTORS