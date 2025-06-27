Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, June 27 (game #747).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #748) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BOOT

BALL

SCORE

POINTS

SINGER

HOST

DROVE

STICK

TOW

DIESEL

LOAD

BELL

BONE

TICKET

WATT

FRISBEE

NYT Connections today (game #748) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Good boy/girl

Good boy/girl GREEN: A large amount

A large amount BLUE: Consequences

Consequences PURPLE: Pioneers

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #748) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: THINGS A DOG CAN FETCH

GREEN: GREAT MANY

BLUE: POSSIBLE RESULTS OF A TRAFFIC VIOLATION

PURPLE: INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION INVENTORS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #748) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #748, are…

YELLOW: THINGS A DOG CAN FETCH BALL, BONE, FRISBEE, STICK

BALL, BONE, FRISBEE, STICK GREEN: GREAT MANY DROVE, HOST, LOAD, SCORE

DROVE, HOST, LOAD, SCORE BLUE: POSSIBLE RESULTS OF A TRAFFIC VIOLATION BOOT, POINTS, TICKET, TOW

BOOT, POINTS, TICKET, TOW PURPLE: INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION INVENTORS BELL, DIESEL, SINGER, WATT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

I crashed out today, but I don’t feel too bad about it as I managed to get the purple group before running out of guesses.

For the record: Alexander Graham BELL was the inventor of the telephone, Rudolf DIESEL refined the internal combustion engine, Isaac SINGER patented the sewing machine, and the steam engine invented by James WATT powered mills and distilleries.

Tech history and THINGS A DOG CAN FETCH aside I floundered. I did come "one away" with POSSIBLE RESULTS OF A TRAFFIC VIOLATION, but the truth is I had no idea what I was looking for.

I'm blaming cultural differences as I was completely unaware what a BOOT was (in the UK we call it a clamp, and a 'boot' is what the US knows as a trunk).

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, June 27, game #747)

YELLOW: IN FASHION CHIC, CURRENT, FRESH, HAPPENING

CHIC, CURRENT, FRESH, HAPPENING GREEN: PARTS OF AN ANGEL COSTUME HALO, HARP, ROBE, WINGS

HALO, HARP, ROBE, WINGS BLUE: "SESAME STREET" FIGURES BIRD, COUNT, GROUCH, MONSTER

BIRD, COUNT, GROUCH, MONSTER PURPLE: BROTHERS BLOOD, BLUES, CHEMICAL, MARX