Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #749) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

EARTHWORM

FLOAT

MUSHROOM

MOONWALK

STARTLE

PUDDLE

SUNDAE

JUMP

SHAKE

ROBOT

MUD

FLOSS

BOLT

SPLIT

CABBAGE PATCH

JERK

NYT Connections today (game #749) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Gelato delight

Gelato delight GREEN: Surprise!

Surprise! BLUE: Shake a leg

Shake a leg PURPLE: Post precipitation

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #749) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ICE CREAM TREATS

GREEN: FLINCH

BLUE: DANCE MOVES

PURPLE: SEEN IN THE AFTERMATH OF A RAINSTORM

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #749) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #749, are…

YELLOW: ICE CREAM TREATS FLOAT, SHAKE, SPLIT, SUNDAE

FLOAT, SHAKE, SPLIT, SUNDAE GREEN: FLINCH BOLT, JERK, JUMP, STARTLE

BOLT, JERK, JUMP, STARTLE BLUE: DANCE MOVES CABBAGE PATCH, FLOSS, MOONWALK, ROBOT

CABBAGE PATCH, FLOSS, MOONWALK, ROBOT PURPLE: SEEN IN THE AFTERMATH OF A RAINSTORM EARTHWORM, MUD, MUSHROOM, PUDDLE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

There were so many possible DANCE MOVES in today’s Connections that I thought it could be a trap, but when I tried putting a dance craze group together I got “one away”, so persisted and got “one away” again.

I had no idea CABBAGE PATCH was a dance move, but I do think JERK and EARTHWORM are.



Instead, I switched to other groups and easily found ICE CREAM TREATS and FLINCH (dancing and flinching have a lot in common).



I arrived at the purple group though a process of elimination, but there is no way I would have gotten SEEN IN THE AFTERMATH OF A RAINSTORM any other way – MUD and PUDDLE, maybe, but I was unaware of the links between a MUSHROOM and some rainfall.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

