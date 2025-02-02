NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, February 3 (game #337)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, February 2 (game #602).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #337) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Order up!

NYT Strands today (game #337) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

COLD

KIND

BOND

BIKE

BECK

SLACK

NYT Strands today (game #337) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Over easy

NYT Strands today (game #337) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #337) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #337, are…

POACH

BAKE

BOIL

BASTE

PICKLE

SCRAMBLE

CODDLE

SPANGRAM: MAKING EGGS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

Today’s Strands was an easy one to, er, crack featuring seven of the 100 ways of MAKING EGGS – but not the most popular one (fry).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s a commonly held belief that if you want to learn to cook you should begin with eggs and it’s true that once you’ve mastered the perfect SCRAMBLE you’ll be set for life – from there you can get increasingly fancy.

CODDLE is a new one to me and it sounds very doable – basically crack an egg in a ramekin and place it in a shallow pan of water that’s just below boiling point. In other words, a poached egg in a ramekin. See, fancy.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, 2 February, game #336)

SWIFT

WONDER

HILL

CROSS

STYLES

KING

JONES

SPANGRAM: GRAMMY WINNERS