Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #702) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BAZAAR

SUPREME

VACUUM

VEGGIE

EVERGREEN

BATHROOM

FAIR

HAWAIIAN

PIPE

INFRARED

PLAIN

OUTLET

MARIGOLD

MARKET

DRY

QUICKSILVER

NYT Connections today (game #702) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Buy stuff here

Buy stuff here GREEN: Types of slice

Types of slice BLUE: Words with colorful endings

Words with colorful endings PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “meaner”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #702) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PLACES TO SHOP

GREEN: KINDS OF PIZZA

BLUE: ENDING WITH COLORS

PURPLE: ____ CLEANER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #702) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #702, are…

YELLOW: PLACES TO SHOP BAZAAR, FAIR, MARKET, OUTLET

BAZAAR, FAIR, MARKET, OUTLET GREEN: KINDS OF PIZZA HAWAIIAN, PLAIN, SUPREME, VEGGIE

HAWAIIAN, PLAIN, SUPREME, VEGGIE BLUE: ENDING WITH COLORS EVERGREEN, INFRARED, MARIGOLD, QUICKSILVER

EVERGREEN, INFRARED, MARIGOLD, QUICKSILVER PURPLE: ____ CLEANER BATHROOM, DRY, PIPE, VACUUM

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I like getting the Connections groups in order of difficulty. I feel like my brain is slowly ratcheting through the gears in preparation of the hardest quartets.

However, I can’t deny that I also feel a sense of disappointment when I get yellow first – especially on a day when all four seemed equally easy!

The only group I felt doubt over was KINDS OF PIZZA, but this was due to cultural differences. PLAIN pizza is not something that exists in the UK, although I’m guessing it means cheese and tomato as opposed to dough with absolutely nothing on it.

I met someone at a festival a couple of years ago who ran a pizza restaurant and he said that he banned anyone who asked for a HAWAIIAN or pineapple on their pizza.

This seems incredibly snobbish and harsh, as cheese, pineapple and ham is a classic combo – or at least it was in the 1970s, when each of them would be found together on a cocktail stick. And as we know all the best food originates from the 1970s!

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

