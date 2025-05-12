Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, May 12 (game #435).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #436) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Keep on keeping on

NYT Strands today (game #436) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BEGS

PEST

SALT

DUNE

PATE

SNORE

NYT Strands today (game #436) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #436) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #436) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #436, are…

LAST

ENDURE

SURVIVE

ABIDE

PERSIST

PERSEVERE

SPANGRAM: STAY STRONG

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today’s Strands theme immediately made me think about running the London Marathon a few years ago and all of the emotions you need to muster in order to get to the finish line.

In fact, you need them to get to the starting line too – as that is half the battle with endurance events, especially running ones.

Everyone I know will be yawning at the mention of the London Marathon. I do tend to go on about it a bit, but I see it as a metaphor for life’s eternal struggle. Plus, I like seeing the shock on people's faces that someone as unfit as me could run 26 miles.

Of course, today’s search words are relevant to plenty of other situations. The human ability to SURVIVE and find a way forward is always something worth celebrating – even if it comes in the form of a word search.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

