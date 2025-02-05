NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, February 6 (game #340)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, February 5 (game #339).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #340) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… I'm a person of my word

NYT Strands today (game #340) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SUCK

LUCK

SILK

CARD

SLIM

SLAM

NYT Strands today (game #340) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Great bunch of fellas

NYT Strands today (game #340) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #340) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #340, are…

FRANK

WILL

DREW

MILES

CHASE

CHUCK

ROBIN

JIMMY

SPANGRAM: FIRST NAMES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I spent a lot of this puzzle drifting off, first thinking about what links all these names – 1970s sit-coms? Elvis Presley hangers-on? Eventually, I decided they were all first names that were also words for other things. They all sound like very solid trustworthy names, too. I wish I knew someone called CHUCK, I bet they’d be excellent.

I did think that JIMMY was the odd one out, until I remembered that it is an excellent word for forcing something open with a crowbar. Meanwhile, in Scotland “Jimmy” is what you call a man whose name you don’t know.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

