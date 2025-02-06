NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, February 7 (game #341)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, February 6 (game #340).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #341) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… A flair for fashion

NYT Strands today (game #341) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

QUITE

THEN

TANG

BLING

CLASS

DINE

NYT Strands today (game #341) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Sewing add-ons

NYT Strands today (game #341) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #341) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #341, are…

EMBROIDERY

LACE

FRINGE

TASSEL

SEQUINS

SPANGRAM: CLOTHING ACCENTS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

A lovely Strands today with a rare long word that I can actually spell – EMBROIDERY.

Depending on your taste, all of the CLOTHING ACCENTS in today’s puzzle either power-up a garment to another level of glam or destroy a perfectly decent piece of clothing.

Personally, I’m all for pimping clothes and have spent many a happy hour with my daughters sewing and sticking sequins onto anything they wanted them added to – from hats to socks. And then many years afterwards, after dreams of becoming a mermaid have long faded, finding random sequins under furniture like finding pine needles in the month after Christmas.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

