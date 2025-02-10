NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, February 11 (game #611)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, February 10 (game #610).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

NYT Connections today (game #611) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MAD

MAN

HUB

BUB

NIGHT

MAT

BUD

TUG

JACK

WRENCH

BLOCK

JERK

STRAP

KNEE

YANK

BOLSTER

NYT Connections today (game #611) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Pull the other one

Pull the other one GREEN: Rhymes with duster

Rhymes with duster BLUE: Namaste

Namaste PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with nap

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #611) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WREST

GREEN: BUSTER

BLUE: YOGA ACCESSORIES

PURPLE: _ CAP

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #611) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #611, are…

YELLOW: WREST JERK, TUG, WRENCH, YANK

JERK, TUG, WRENCH, YANK GREEN: BUSTER BUB, BUD, JACK, MAN

BUB, BUD, JACK, MAN BLUE: YOGA ACCESSORIES BLOCK, BOLSTER, MAT, STRAP

BLOCK, BOLSTER, MAT, STRAP PURPLE: _ CAP HUB, KNEE, MAD, NIGHT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

Whenever Connections has one of its three-letter word days I can feel my brain seizing up and I have to speak out loud to try to make sense of it all. That’s how I got _ CAP — repeating KNEE over and over like I was going MAD.

YOGA ACCESSORIES was the most gettable and I’m annoyed at myself that I didn’t spot it sooner, as I’m a big fan of trying to do yoga. I wouldn’t say I actually “do it”, though. Well, apart from the corpse pose; I'm great at that one.

As for BUSTER, I think this must be one of those US-UK cultural blindspots as I’ve still got no idea what connects BUB, BUD, JACK and MAN.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

