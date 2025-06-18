Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, June 18 (game #472).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #473) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Life is a highway

NYT Strands today (game #473) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MOLE

ROLE

MORAL

SCENE

COAT

HOOT

NYT Strands today (game #473) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #473) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 4th column Last side: top, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #473) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #473, are…

SCENERY

GAMES

PLAYLIST

MOTEL

PHOTOS

AUDIOBOOK

SPANGRAM: ROAD TRIP

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The theme clue rather gave this one away, so it wasn't a particularly tough strands to complete, but it did make me think about planning my own next ROAD TRIP.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I do love a nice road trip, although the ones you do in the UK are not really on a par with those in the US, given that you could drive from the far north to the far south in a day, albeit a long one. In the States, of course, you could drive for a week and not get across the country (unless you didn't stop to sleep).

All the more reason why you might need a good PLAYLIST, plenty of AUDIOBOOKs, some GAMES for the kids in the back and lots of breaks to take PHOTOS of the SCENERY.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, June 18, game #472)

BLUE

GLOOMY

TEARY

DOLEFUL

WOEBEGONE

MELANCHOLY

SPANGRAM: SADNESS