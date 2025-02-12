NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, February 13 (game #347)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, February 12 (game #346).
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #347) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… It's in the cards
NYT Strands today (game #347) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- IRATE
- SOAPY
- TWIN
- GANG
- REAR
- TANG
NYT Strands today (game #347) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Mark the occasion
NYT Strands today (game #347) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First side: top, 4th column
Last side: bottom, 3rd column
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #347) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #347, are…
- BIRTHDAY
- BABY
- WEDDING
- SYMPATHY
- CONGRATS
- LOVE
- SPANGRAM: GREETINGS
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day and one of the biggest days of the year for makers, creators and purveyors of GREETINGS cards.
I get why you would send a card to someone you wanted to be in a relationship with. However, in order to make the most from their biggest shot at turning a profit outside of Christmas, companies such as Hallmark have convinced us that we need to tell our partners we love them in card format – even if we see them every day and can tell them our feelings in a way that’s much more personal than sending them a folded piece of paper with a picture of a train beside the words “I CHO-CHOSE YOU”.
The alternative view is that greetings cards are a nice thing and who wouldn’t want a card telling them they’re loved and worth sticking with, despite it all. Signed The Romance Grinch.
How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 12 February, game #346)
- TRAIN
- TOOK
- GIRL
- TOWN
- SMALL
- LONELY
- WORLD
- MIDNIGHT
- SPANGRAM: JOURNEY
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now out of beta so is a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
