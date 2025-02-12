NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, February 13 (game #347)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, February 12 (game #346).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #347) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… It's in the cards

NYT Strands today (game #347) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

IRATE

SOAPY

TWIN

GANG

REAR

TANG

NYT Strands today (game #347) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Mark the occasion

NYT Strands today (game #347) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 4th column Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #347) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #347, are…

BIRTHDAY

BABY

WEDDING

SYMPATHY

CONGRATS

LOVE

SPANGRAM: GREETINGS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day and one of the biggest days of the year for makers, creators and purveyors of GREETINGS cards.

I get why you would send a card to someone you wanted to be in a relationship with. However, in order to make the most from their biggest shot at turning a profit outside of Christmas, companies such as Hallmark have convinced us that we need to tell our partners we love them in card format – even if we see them every day and can tell them our feelings in a way that’s much more personal than sending them a folded piece of paper with a picture of a train beside the words “I CHO-CHOSE YOU”.

The alternative view is that greetings cards are a nice thing and who wouldn’t want a card telling them they’re loved and worth sticking with, despite it all. Signed The Romance Grinch.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

