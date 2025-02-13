NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, February 14 (game #348)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, February 13 (game #347).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #348) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Will you be my valentine?

NYT Strands today (game #348) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PIKE

SPIKE

SPOON

SOON

MOON

BUNG

NYT Strands today (game #348) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Lovey dovey words

NYT Strands today (game #348) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #348) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #348, are…

DARLING

ANGEL

LOVEBUG

HONEY

POOKIE

SNOOKUMS

SPANGRAM: ENDEARMENT

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

Today’s puzzle was far more taxing than it should have been, thanks to the inclusion of a pair of rarely uttered terms of ENDEARMENT and a Spangram snake that started and ended in the middle. It looks so wrong.

It’s hard to imagine anyone calling their loved ones POOKIE or SNOOKUMS, both of which sound as if they are hangovers from a 1975 sitcom, likely to be uttered in a baby voice and preceded by the word “wittle”.

I’m just thankful Strands didn’t include Schmoopsie Poo or Sweetcheeks.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

