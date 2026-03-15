<a id="elk-bf0acc70-9833-4868-bb8e-7cbc8995c370"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-the-oscars-2">Welcome to the Oscars!</h2><p id="990ca1dc-3087-4381-a969-95124dbed431">Hello from wherever you are in the world, and welcome to the biggest night in Hollywood!<br><br>Strap in for what&rsquo;ll most likely be - if we&rsquo;re being conservative judging by the &lsquo;shortest&rsquo; ceremonies - one hour of pre-coverage and four hours of Oscar drama. And I&rsquo;ll be with you through it all.</p><p>Stay tuned wherever you are as the action kicks off in less than an hour&hellip;</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>