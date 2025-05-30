Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, May 30 (game #719).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #720) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

RASPBERRY

CAVITY

PROOF

FERMENT

PLAQUE

BUBBLE

CERTIFICATE

REST

RECESS

KISS

HOLLOW

MEDAL

FUSE

RISE

TROPHY

NOOK

NYT Connections today (game #720) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Inlet

Inlet GREEN: Honor

Honor BLUE: Baking

Baking PURPLE: Think: Opposite of suck

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #720) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ALCOVE

GREEN: WAYS TO RECOGNIZE ACHIEVEMENT

BLUE: VERBS IN BREADMAKING

PURPLE: THINGS YOU CAN BLOW

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #720) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #720, are…

YELLOW: ALCOVE CAVITY, HOLLOW, NOOK, RECESS

CAVITY, HOLLOW, NOOK, RECESS GREEN: WAYS TO RECOGNIZE ACHIEVEMENT CERTIFICATE, MEDAL, PLAQUE, TROPHY

CERTIFICATE, MEDAL, PLAQUE, TROPHY BLUE: VERBS IN BREADMAKING FERMENT, PROOF, REST, RISE

FERMENT, PROOF, REST, RISE PURPLE: THINGS YOU CAN BLOW BUBBLE, FUSE, KISS, RASPBERRY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

I got the purple group today by thinking it was something to do with music legend Prince, rather than THINGS YOU CAN BLOW. I was so determined that I made two mistakes before I finally fluked together a correct group of four.

Fortunately, by this point I’d already guessed the words that made up ALCOVE and WAYS TO RECOGNIZE ACHIEVEMENT, so the pool of words was limited.

My thinking was that RASPBERRY (as in Raspberry Beret) and KISS were both Prince songs and, well he was so prolific he must have a song with BUBBLE in the title (he didn’t) or FUSE (he didn’t). All, quite a stretch, especially as the actual answer was much easier.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, May 30, game #719)

YELLOW: RODS BAT, CLUB, STAFF, STICK

BAT, CLUB, STAFF, STICK GREEN: THEY'RE ON A ROLL! FOIL, RIBBON, TAPE, TOILET PAPER

FOIL, RIBBON, TAPE, TOILET PAPER BLUE: COMMON SWAG ITEMS HAT, TEE, TOTE, WATER BOTTLE

HAT, TEE, TOTE, WATER BOTTLE PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "SHACK" CADDY, LOVE, RADIO, SHAKE