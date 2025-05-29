Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, May 29 (game #718).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #719) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TAPE

RADIO

WATER BOTTLE

CLUB

STICK

CADDY

SHAKE

HAT

TEE

STAFF

TOILET PAPER

BAT

RIBBON

TOTE

LOVE

FOIL

NYT Connections today (game #719) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Types of pole

Types of pole GREEN: All wrapped around a cylinder

All wrapped around a cylinder BLUE: Free stuff

Free stuff PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “back”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #719) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: RODS

GREEN: THEY'RE ON A ROLL!

BLUE: COMMON SWAG ITEMS

PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "SHACK"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #719) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #719, are…

YELLOW: RODS BAT, CLUB, STAFF, STICK

BAT, CLUB, STAFF, STICK GREEN: THEY'RE ON A ROLL! FOIL, RIBBON, TAPE, TOILET PAPER

FOIL, RIBBON, TAPE, TOILET PAPER BLUE: COMMON SWAG ITEMS HAT, TEE, TOTE, WATER BOTTLE

HAT, TEE, TOTE, WATER BOTTLE PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "SHACK" CADDY, LOVE, RADIO, SHAKE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

By COMMON SWAG ITEMS I’m guessing Connections means free stuff companies give away with their logo on that you will use once then put in a cupboard somewhere and forget about.

Or, in the case of a WATER BOTTLE or mug, take into work and add to all the other “swag items” your colleagues have also brought to work because they don’t want them around the home.

I wasn’t thinking about this, though, when I put the group together; I thought it was things to take to the beach and wrongly I had RADIO instead of TEE.

Radio was also my blind spot that stopped me from seeing WORDS BEFORE “SHACK”, a group which contained one of the best comedies of all time and a lethal earworm which will be in my head for days without having to play it – stay away fools!

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, May 29, game #718)

YELLOW: SALUTE APPLAUD, HAIL, HONOR, PRAISE

APPLAUD, HAIL, HONOR, PRAISE GREEN: SUITABLE APT, FIT, PROPER, RIGHT

APT, FIT, PROPER, RIGHT BLUE: VERBS FOR FINISHING DONUTS FROST, GLAZE, POWDER, SPRINKLE

FROST, GLAZE, POWDER, SPRINKLE PURPLE: WHAT "BUFF" MIGHT MEAN ENTHUSIAST, MUSCULAR, NUDE, POLISH