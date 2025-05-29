Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, May 29 (game #452).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #453) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… And here's the kicker…

NYT Strands today (game #453) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

RIFLE

SPEED

FIRST

DRAWER

SEEK

KEEP

NYT Strands today (game #453) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 6 letters

NYT Strands today (game #453) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #453) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #453, are…

FORWARD

DEFENDER

GOALKEEPER

STRIKER

MIDFIELDER

SPANGRAM: SOCCER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Anyone interested in learning the rules of SOCCER should seek out England’s official 1990 World Cup song World In Motion by New Order, which features a rap by the country's most talented MIDFIELDER of the era.

“You’ve got to hold and give,” John Barnes explains. “Defend and attack, there’s only one way to beat them, get round the back.”

There are of course other crucial elements to association football, but essentially it’s passing, tacking, and shooting at the goal all performed by the positions featured in today’s word search.

Once you’ve mastered the basics you can then learn about the offside rule and its many sub-clauses and exceptions. That should take a year or so, by which time you’ll be ready to watch the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and USA.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, May 29, game #452)

BUTTERFLY

MOTH

WASP

FLEA

HORNET

DRAGONFLY

SPANGAM: INSECT