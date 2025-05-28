Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, May 28 (game #451).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #452) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… It's a little buggy

NYT Strands today (game #452) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

GIANT

SPARE

SPAM

SALE

FAST

ANTICS

NYT Strands today (game #452) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 6 letters

NYT Strands today (game #452) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #452) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #452, are…

BUTTERFLY

MOTH

WASP

FLEA

HORNET

DRAGONFLY

SPANGAM: INSECT

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

After getting BUTTERFLY, MOTH and WASP in succession, I thought we were looking for a spangram describing flying minibeasts. Instead it was the much more straightforward INSECT

A six-letter spangram is very off-brand for Strands these days, but this game's ability to keep players guessing is impressive. That said, this was one of our easier days.

I know many people like them, but the sight of a DRAGONFLY freaks me out a bit as I’ve got an irrational fear that they’re going to fly in my mouth. So, whenever I see one I clamp my mouth shut. I guess I’m the freak, not them.

That said, they do breathe out of their rectums, so there is that too. I don't want something that breathes out its rectum in my mouth, thanks.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

