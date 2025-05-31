Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, May 31 (game #720).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #721) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DIVE

SLUSH

FENCE

LOCK

SWIM

HEDGE

ICE

HAUNT

MUTUAL

GUARANTEE

JOINT

RIDE

CINCH

SHOOT

TRUST

ESTABLISHMENT

NYT Connections today (game #721) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: A bar you know

A bar you know GREEN: Multi-sport

Multi-sport BLUE: In the bag

In the bag PURPLE: A pool of money

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #721) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: LOCAL WATERING HOLE

GREEN: COMPETE IN A MODERN PENTATHLON

BLUE: ENSURE, AS A VICTORY

PURPLE: ___ FUND

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #721) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #721, are…

YELLOW: LOCAL WATERING HOLE DIVE, ESTABLISHMENT, HAUNT, JOINT

DIVE, ESTABLISHMENT, HAUNT, JOINT GREEN: COMPETE IN A MODERN PENTATHLON FENCE, RIDE, SHOOT, SWIM

FENCE, RIDE, SHOOT, SWIM BLUE: ENSURE, AS A VICTORY CINCH, GUARANTEE, ICE, LOCK

CINCH, GUARANTEE, ICE, LOCK PURPLE: ___ FUND HEDGE, MUTUAL, SLUSH, TRUST

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

As a big fan of multi-sport competitions I got COMPETE IN A MODERN PENTATHLON quickly, as these are all events in that particular Olympic sport.

It’s called the modern pentathlon to distinguish it from the ancient pentathlon, but in truth it’s not very modern anymore. It’s a bit like someone calling a typewriter a modern pencil.

In my opinion there should be more of these tests of sporting ability – I remember a brief attempt at marketing a chessboxing hybrid a while back and there is of course the triathlon, but why stop there?

Combining table games, athletics and martial arts creates hundreds of watchable possibilities; who wouldn’t want to watch Jenga-Pole Vault-Judo?

Getting the hardest group, comprising of four funds, early was a thrill for me today, tempered slightly by the fact that I don’t understand the blue group ENSURE, AS A VICTORY at all – just like I didn’t understand it a year ago when the exact same group appeared in Connections #340.

Back then, in May 2024, it was a green group so I don’t think I’m alone in struggling to see where ICE fits in.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, May 31, game #720)

YELLOW: ALCOVE CAVITY, HOLLOW, NOOK, RECESS

CAVITY, HOLLOW, NOOK, RECESS GREEN: WAYS TO RECOGNIZE ACHIEVEMENT CERTIFICATE, MEDAL, PLAQUE, TROPHY

CERTIFICATE, MEDAL, PLAQUE, TROPHY BLUE: VERBS IN BREADMAKING FERMENT, PROOF, REST, RISE

FERMENT, PROOF, REST, RISE PURPLE: THINGS YOU CAN BLOW BUBBLE, FUSE, KISS, RASPBERRY