Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #691) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DOG

STATUE

GOOSE

PROP

TURTLE

BOTTLE

WING

BUST

SUPPORT

RELIEF

BREAK

LINK

POST

RIB

TORSO

BRACE

NYT Connections today (game #691) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Artistic chiselling

Artistic chiselling GREEN: Sturdy uprights

Sturdy uprights BLUE: Grill baby, grill

Grill baby, grill PURPLE: A pain in the… ?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #691) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KINDS OF CARVINGS

GREEN: PILLAR

BLUE: BBQ OFFERING

PURPLE: __NECK

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #691) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #691, are…

YELLOW: KINDS OF CARVINGS BUST, RELIEF, STATUE, TORSO

BUST, RELIEF, STATUE, TORSO GREEN: PILLAR BRACE, POST, PROP, SUPPORT

BRACE, POST, PROP, SUPPORT BLUE: BBQ OFFERING DOG, LINK, RIB, WING

DOG, LINK, RIB, WING PURPLE: __NECK BOTTLE, BREAK, GOOSE, TURTLE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

I only just made it today after suffering a bad case of “one away”.

I had BUST, STATUE, and RELIEF and knew it had something to do with art but had no idea what the fourth could be. It was the same story with TURTLE, BOTTLE, and BREAK.

The only group I had the slightest confidence in was PILLAR, but even then I thought the link between BRACE, SUPPORT and PROP was medical aids.

And as for BBQ OFFERING? I am going to have to put not understanding that down to cultural differences. I knew that BBQ DOG was an album (and also something Jeremy ate in the best episode of Peep Show) but I didn’t see the link with, erm LINK.

Despite these difficulties, a pleasing Connections to complete.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

