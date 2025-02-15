NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, February 16 (game #616)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, February 15 (game #615).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #616) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PUNCH

SUGGESTION

TOUCH

POINT

MATCH

BOX

TRIUMPH

SET

HINT

COMPLEMENT

OSCAR

SUIT

LAMB CHOP

TRACE

FIT

RETRIEVE

NYT Connections today (game #616) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Slight

Slight GREEN: Teams up

Teams up BLUE: Comic dolls

Comic dolls PURPLE: Add two letters for a canine

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #616) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GLIMMER

GREEN: CORRESPOND WELL WITH

BLUE: FAMOUS PUPPETS

PURPLE: DOG BREEDS MINUS "ER" SOUND

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #616) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #616, are…

YELLOW: GLIMMER HINT, SUGGESTION, TOUCH, TRACE

HINT, SUGGESTION, TOUCH, TRACE GREEN: CORRESPOND WELL WITH COMPLEMENT, FIT, MATCH, SUIT

COMPLEMENT, FIT, MATCH, SUIT BLUE: FAMOUS PUPPETS LAMB CHOP, OSCAR, PUNCH, TRIUMPH

LAMB CHOP, OSCAR, PUNCH, TRIUMPH PURPLE: DOG BREEDS MINUS "ER" SOUND BOX, POINT, RETRIEVE, SET

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

Crucial to today’s Connections was knowing the difference between COMPLEMENT and Compliment. Unlike Enquire and Inquire, it’s something I’m confident about after eating many complimentary snacks.

I breezed through FAMOUS PUPPETS, but momentarily snagged on the fourth one to add to LAMB CHOP, PUNCH, and OSCAR before a vague recollection of the fantastically rude mutt TRIUMPH on The Daily Show.

Puppets seem to be able to get away with things a person couldn’t say or do. Maybe it’s a future career move for Kanye West. I’m thinking of something like a cute fluffy cat with a pencil moustache.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

