Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 13 (game #1006).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1007) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

NIGHTMARE

GADGET

BINARY

HAZE

HOOTENANNY

LICHEN

MORSE

DUOLINGO

SPELL

CLOUSEAU

MOSCOW

TRANCE

DIOXIDE

JAVERT

DREAM

TWILIGHT

NYT Connections today (game #1007) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Dizzy with it

Dizzy with it GREEN: Begin with number words

Begin with number words BLUE: Investigators

Investigators PURPLE: Finish with farmyard ladies

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1007) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: HYPNOTIC STATE

GREEN: STARTING WITH PREFIXES MEANING "TWO"

BLUE: FICTIONAL INSPECTORS

PURPLE: ENDING IN FEMALE ANIMALS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1007) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1007, are…

YELLOW: HYPNOTIC STATE DREAM, HAZE, SPELL, TRANCE

DREAM, HAZE, SPELL, TRANCE GREEN: STARTING WITH PREFIXES MEANING "TWO" BINARY, DIOXIDE, DUOLINGO, TWILIGHT

BINARY, DIOXIDE, DUOLINGO, TWILIGHT BLUE: FICTIONAL INSPECTORS CLOUSEAU, GADGET, JAVERT, MORSE

CLOUSEAU, GADGET, JAVERT, MORSE PURPLE: ENDING IN FEMALE ANIMALS HOOTENANNY, LICHEN, MOSCOW, NIGHTMARE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

After a brief time spent pondering over DREAM and NIGHTMARE I got lucky getting my second “purple first” of the month.

I say lucky, because although I spotted the words at the end I had no idea that they were ENDING IN FEMALE ANIMALS until I pressed “submit”.

I was far more confident about STARTING WITH PREFIXES MEANING “TWO”, but I’m disappointed I didn’t see FICTIONAL INSPECTORS — although I’m sure I wasn’t the only player to not know that JAVERT features in Les Miserables, and unlike the other inspectors does not own a raincoat.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, March 13, game #1006)

YELLOW: "NO THANKS" LATER, NAH, NEXT TIME, PASS

LATER, NAH, NEXT TIME, PASS GREEN: KINDS OF NUMBERS EVEN, IRRATIONAL, PERFECT, PRIME

EVEN, IRRATIONAL, PERFECT, PRIME BLUE: KINDS OF WALLS BERLIN, BRICK, FOURTH, GREAT

BERLIN, BRICK, FOURTH, GREAT PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF NON-NUMERIC AMOUNTS AWL, NUN, PHEW, SUM