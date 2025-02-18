NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, February 19 (game #619)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, February 18 (game #618).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #619) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TICK

TOCK

DING

DOCK

NICK

COCK

PONY

МОСК

CHIME

PIG

WHARF

SCRATCH

LIGHTHOUSE

CUCKOO

DENT

BOARDWALK

NYT Connections today (game #619) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Beachside architecture

Beachside architecture GREEN: Little accidents

Little accidents BLUE: Birdy clock

Birdy clock PURPLE: Add a word that wags

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #619) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: STRUCTURES BY THE SHORE

GREEN: SMALL IMPERFECTION

BLUE: SOUNDS A CUCKOO CLOCK MAKES

PURPLE: _ TAIL

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #619) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #619, are…

YELLOW: STRUCTURES BY THE SHORE BOARDWALK, DOCK, LIGHTHOUSE, WHARF

BOARDWALK, DOCK, LIGHTHOUSE, WHARF GREEN: SMALL IMPERFECTION DENT, DING, NICK, SCRATCH

DENT, DING, NICK, SCRATCH BLUE: SOUNDS A CUCKOO CLOCK MAKES CHIME, CUCKOO, TICK, TOCK

CHIME, CUCKOO, TICK, TOCK PURPLE: _ TAIL COCK, MOCK, PIG, PONY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I get bamboozled when there’s lots of small rhyming words. Today, I wasted time thinking we were looking for a group of words connected to a nursery rhyme, but the answer was the much more straightforward SOUNDS A CUCKOO CLOCK MAKES.

In fact all the groups were much less challenging than my initial hunches – DENT, DING, NICK and SCRATCH I was thinking were results of vehicle accidents (when really they were just SMALL IMPERFECTIONs) and BOARDWALK, DOCK, LIGHTHOUSE and WHARF I thought could be unique to a particular city (rather than merely STRUCTURES BY THE SHORE).

The lesson I’m taking is not to overlook the obvious.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

