NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, February 20 (game #620)

NYT Connections today (game #620) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ROOSTER

UMBRELLA

SLEEP

STAR

SOS

SUNRISE

STAY

FLARE

CIRCLE

BUNK

SIGNAL

DEW

ALARM

TRIANGLE

WORM

CRASH

NYT Connections today (game #620) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Something you’d sound

Something you’d sound GREEN: Sleepover

Sleepover BLUE: First thing in the AM

First thing in the AM PURPLE: No. 456 picked the hardest

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #620) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ALERT

GREEN: SPEND THE NIGHT (AT)

BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH EARLY MORNING

PURPLE: COOKIE CUTTER SHAPES IN "SQUID GAME"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #620) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #620, are…

YELLOW: ALERT ALARM, FLARE, SIGNAL, SOS

ALARM, FLARE, SIGNAL, SOS GREEN: SPEND THE NIGHT (AT) BUNK, CRASH, SLEEP, STAY

BUNK, CRASH, SLEEP, STAY BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH EARLY MORNING DEW, ROOSTER, SUNRISE, WORM

DEW, ROOSTER, SUNRISE, WORM PURPLE: COOKIE CUTTER SHAPES IN "SQUID GAME" CIRCLE, STAR, TRIANGLE, UMBRELLA

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I made one mistake today, initially thinking that there was a group that was about ways to wake up. I rashly selected ROOSTER, ALARM, SIGNAL and FLARE before coming to my senses.

Getting the Purple group – COOKIE CUTTER SHAPES IN "SQUID GAME – largely depended on whether you have seen the Netflix series or not, although I guess they're all shapes that might go together anyway. Well, other than UMBRELLA, obviously, which rather complicated things. Still, that aside this was not too tough.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

