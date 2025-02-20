NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, February 21 (game #621)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, February 20 (game #620).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #621) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GUITAR

PICK

EYEDROPPER

SOLUTION

HARVEST

FIX

CAN OPENER

ERASER

BASEBALL

GLOVE

MAGIC WAND

ANSWER

REAP

GATHER

GOLF CLUB

LASSO

REMEDY

NYT Connections today (game #621) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Working it out

Working it out GREEN: Ways to bring in the crops

Ways to bring in the crops BLUE: Image editing icons

Image editing icons PURPLE: For lefties too

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #621) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WAY OF SOLVING A PROBLEM

GREEN: COLLECT, AS FROM AN ORCHARD

BLUE: PHOTOSHOP TOOLS

PURPLE: OBJECTS THAT MAY BE RIGHT- OR LEFT-HANDED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #621) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #621, are…

YELLOW: WAY OF SOLVING A PROBLEM ANSWER, FIX, REMEDY, SOLUTION

ANSWER, FIX, REMEDY, SOLUTION GREEN: COLLECT, AS FROM AN ORCHARD GATHER, HARVEST, PICK, REAP

GATHER, HARVEST, PICK, REAP BLUE: PHOTOSHOP TOOLS ERASER, EYEDROPPER, LASSO, MAGIC WAND

ERASER, EYEDROPPER, LASSO, MAGIC WAND PURPLE: OBJECTS THAT MAY BE RIGHT- OR LEFT-HANDED BASEBALL GLOVE, CAN OPENER, GOLF CLUB, GUITAR

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

I used up three Mistakes today trying to wrangle PHOTOSHOP TOOLS (I convinced myself PICK was one of them) and getting that muddled up with a vague idea of “making things vanish” (ERASER, MAGIC WAND, FIX, REMEDY – it sort of made sense).

Seeing as I’ve only used Photoshop a couple of times, I’m pretty pleased to have eventually solved it, but that said all these tools can be found in Paint as well.

Had OBJECTS THAT MAY BE RIGHT- OR LEFT-HANDED also included scissors, I may have got there, but I could have stared at the four items forever without knowing their cunning connection. Congrats if you got it.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

