NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, February 22 (game #622)

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #622) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

YANKEE

DOODLE

GLITTER

GOOSE

PAPER

FEATHER

MACARONI

ROD

PARACHUTE

PACKER

CANADIEN

CURL

CELTIC

TEASE

GLUE

CRIMP

NYT Connections today (game #622) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Trophy winners

Trophy winners GREEN: Plump your coiffure

Plump your coiffure BLUE: Toddler’s collage kit

Toddler’s collage kit PURPLE: Prefix with a word that rhymes with olden

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #622) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MEMBER OF A TEAM WITH THE MOST CHAMPIONSHIPS IN THEIR RESPECTIVE SPORTS

GREEN: CREATE SOME VOLUME/TEXTURE IN HAIR

BLUE: SUPPLIES FOR MACARONI ART

PURPLE: WORDS AFTER "GOLDEN"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #622) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #622, are…

YELLOW: MEMBER OF A TEAM WITH THE MOST CHAMPIONSHIPS IN THEIR RESPECTIVE SPORTS CANADIEN, CELTIC, PACKER, YANKEE

CANADIEN, CELTIC, PACKER, YANKEE GREEN: CREATE SOME VOLUME/TEXTURE IN HAIR CRIMP, CURL, FEATHER, TEASE

CRIMP, CURL, FEATHER, TEASE BLUE: SUPPLIES FOR MACARONI ART GLITTER, GLUE, MACARONI, PAPER

GLITTER, GLUE, MACARONI, PAPER PURPLE: WORDS AFTER "GOLDEN" DOODLE, GOOSE, PARACHUTE, ROD

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I’m not a huge sports person – at least when it comes to American sports (I'm in the UK) – which is probably why I got CREATE SOME VOLUME/TEXTURE IN HAIR as the first group today, despite it not technically being the easiest. Although I note 'backcoming' is missing, the tried and trusted method during my goth years – now long receded.

However, I still managed to get MEMBER OF A TEAM WITH THE MOST CHAMPIONSHIPS IN THEIR RESPECTIVE SPORTS (rolls off the tongue) quickly, largely because of the spelling of CANADIEN rather than any actual knowledge.

Getting this in the bag helped me resist the urge to fall into the MACARONI-shaped YANKEE DOODLE hole.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 21 February, game #621)

YELLOW: WAY OF SOLVING A PROBLEM ANSWER, FIX, REMEDY, SOLUTION

ANSWER, FIX, REMEDY, SOLUTION GREEN: COLLECT, AS FROM AN ORCHARD GATHER, HARVEST, PICK, REAP

GATHER, HARVEST, PICK, REAP BLUE: PHOTOSHOP TOOLS ERASER, EYEDROPPER, LASSO, MAGIC WAND

ERASER, EYEDROPPER, LASSO, MAGIC WAND PURPLE: OBJECTS THAT MAY BE RIGHT- OR LEFT-HANDED BASEBALL GLOVE, CAN OPENER, GOLF CLUB, GUITAR