NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, February 23 (game #623)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #623) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PICKLE

GRATE

MILK

TEA

JAM

SCRAPE

CAN

BUTTER

GRIND

BEANS

SYRUP

FERMENT

FREEZE

GUTS

HOT SAUCE

GNASH

NYT Connections today (game #623) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

GREEN: Longer lasting produce

Longer lasting produce YELLOW: Smoosh it up

Smoosh it up BLUE: First meal of the day

First meal of the day PURPLE: “Drop” into a common phrase

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #623) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

GREEN: WAYS TO PRESERVE FOOD

YELLOW: RUB TOGETHER

BLUE: BREAKFAST CONDIMENTS

PURPLE: PROVERBIAL THINGS THAT ARE SPILLED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #623) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #623, are…

GREEN: WAYS TO PRESERVE FOOD CAN, FERMENT, FREEZE, PICKLE

CAN, FERMENT, FREEZE, PICKLE YELLOW: RUB TOGETHER GNASH, GRATE, GRIND, SCRAPE

GNASH, GRATE, GRIND, SCRAPE BLUE: BREAKFAST CONDIMENTS BUTTER, HOT SAUCE, JAM, SYRUP

BUTTER, HOT SAUCE, JAM, SYRUP PURPLE: PROVERBIAL THINGS THAT ARE SPILLED BEANS, GUTS, MILK, TEA

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I found today tough going and got myself in a real muddle with thinking I was looking for pancake ingredients and then when I ruled that out some combination of breakfast items – MILK, TEA, JAM and BUTTER are all key factors of tea and toast.

WAYS TO PRESERVE FOOD was far easier to get.

The strangest preserved food I’ve ever had was some shark meat that had been covered in salt and buried under sand and rocks for two months. This was in Iceland and I only found out what it was after I’d eaten it, along with being teased (or at least I hope I was being teased) about another way they preserve this particular delicacy. Chewy and pongy is my 2-star review.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 22 February, game #622)

YELLOW: MEMBER OF A TEAM WITH THE MOST CHAMPIONSHIPS IN THEIR RESPECTIVE SPORTS CANADIEN, CELTIC, PACKER, YANKEE

CANADIEN, CELTIC, PACKER, YANKEE GREEN: CREATE SOME VOLUME/TEXTURE IN HAIR CRIMP, CURL, FEATHER, TEASE

CRIMP, CURL, FEATHER, TEASE BLUE: SUPPLIES FOR MACARONI ART GLITTER, GLUE, MACARONI, PAPER

GLITTER, GLUE, MACARONI, PAPER PURPLE: WORDS AFTER "GOLDEN" DOODLE, GOOSE, PARACHUTE, ROD