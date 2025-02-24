NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, February 25 (game #359)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, February 24 (game #358).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #359) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Life is like a box of chocolates

NYT Strands today (game #359) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SONG

LONG

TRACT

ROSE

CALL

FEET

NYT Strands today (game #359) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Inside bonbons

NYT Strands today (game #359) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #359) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #359, are…

CARAMEL

TRUFFLE

NOUGAT

LIQUEUR

TOFFEE

ALMONDS

SPANGRAM: FILLINGS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

I love chocolate and will eat anything that’s covered in it – strawberries, dried chickpeas, coffee beans, ants. Basically, I’d eat my shoe if you poured some melted milk chocolate over it. However, chocolate TOFFEE is a crime against humanity.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I seriously do not know how anyone eats it.

My disgust, however, has nothing to do with taste; instead, it's the texture and specifically what damage it could inflict to my teeth – particularly my sad British teeth with all my many cheap NHS fillings (not to be confused with FILLINGS).

Anyway, a fun puzzle today that taught me how to spell LIQUEUR and which triggered some ant-toffee rage. Apologies.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 24 February, game #358)

WADDLE

SKIP

MOSEY

STROLL

STRUT

SHUFFLE

TIP TOE

SPANGRAM: GET MOVING