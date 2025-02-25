NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, February 26 (game #360)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, February 25 (game #359).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #360) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… "Fire represents your life"

NYT Strands today (game #360) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MINE

VEIL

GREY

RAIN

WORD

GENE

NYT Strands today (game #360) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Adventure reality show

NYT Strands today (game #360) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #360) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #360, are…

CHALLENGE

JURY

MERGE

REWARD

ALLIANCE

IMMUNITY

SPANGRAM: SURVIVOR

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

I don’t know why someone hasn’t set up their company in the format of SURVIVOR. It would work great for a boring office. Each day employees could win advantage amulets by completing a CHALLENGE like making spreadsheets, fixing a flickering light or answering the phone to an unhappy customer.

The staff canteen could be replaced by a fire pit, where depending on their achievements the employees get to eat either soggy rice, roasted squirrel or divide a fish between 25 people for some much-needed protein.

Then, at the end of the day, the boss could oversee a tribal council in reception where everyone votes for who annoys them the most and that person is fired.

It’d be more civilized than some of the places I’ve worked.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

