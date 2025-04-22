Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, April 22 (game #415).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #416) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… What a softie!

NYT Strands today (game #416) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LEFT

STEP

SLURP

LEAN

PEST

SLICK

NYT Strands today (game #416) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #416) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 2nd column Last side: bottom, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #416) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #416, are…

PEACH

CATERPILLAR

CHENILLE

DUCKLING

SLIPPERS

SPANGRAM: GET FUZZY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

The first word I got (PEACH) made me think we were looking for soft fruits, but my search for apricots and berries proved, erm, fruitless. Then I got CATERPILLAR and I was completely confused.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I saw the word caterpillar in stages – first cat, then cater, then the full word unfurling.

In the dark as to the theme I used a hint to move me forward – ahh, just soft fuzzy stuff, then. I’m still not sure how caterpillars fit in, but I quite like these vague, random Strands themes.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, April 22, game #415)

JUICES

SOUP

PASTRIES

CHAI

SANDWICHES

ESPRESSO

SPANGRAM: CAFE MENU