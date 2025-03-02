NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 3 (game #365)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 2 (game #364).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #365) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… A fungus among-us

NYT Strands today (game #365) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SHIRE

HERO

LOSE

CRUSTY

ROSE

MINUS

NYT Strands today (game #365) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Edible toadstools

NYT Strands today (game #365) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 4th column Last side: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #365) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #365, are…

ENOKI

BUTTON

SHIITAKE

OYSTER

TRUFFLE

CREMINI

SPANGRAM: MUSHROOMS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

If you have never before eaten ENOKI mushrooms (Flammulina filiformis, for any Latin readers) I highly recommend them, especially if you like Asian food.

MUSHROOMS are either butt ugly or cute. With their skinny stems and cartoon-like tiny heads the enoki certainly fall into the cute category.

Meanwhile, the TRUFFLE definitely falls into the ugly pile. What they lack in looks they make up for in unbelievable flavor, but they are rapidly becoming the “salted caramel” of the savory world. You can now get truffle added to everything from chips to cheese.

I’m not complaining, I just fear there are not enough truffles to go round, especially considering how hard they are to harvest (traditionally with a truffle-hunting pig), which makes me suspect we have been overtaken by fake truffles.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, 2 March, game #364)

ZIPPER

VELCRO

BUTTON

SNAP

BUCKLE

CLASP

MAGNET

SPANGRAM: FASTENERS