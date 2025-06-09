Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, June 9 (game #729).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #730) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CHILL

IMAGE

MODERATE

RADICAL

TABLE

JUDGE

CIVIC

CHAIR

JURY

WORD

TEXT BOX

CUSTOMS

PSYCH

CHART

HEAVY

MEDIATE

NYT Connections today (game #730) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Come to an agreement

Come to an agreement BLUE: Ancient teen speak

Ancient teen speak GREEN: Paste

Paste PURPLE: Add a word that comes after “Tour of…”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #730) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ARBITRATE

BLUE: '80S SLANG

GREEN: THINGS YOU CAN INSERT IN A DOCUMENT

PURPLE: __ DUTY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #730) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #730, are…

YELLOW: ARBITRATE CHAIR, JUDGE, MEDIATE, MODERATE

CHAIR, JUDGE, MEDIATE, MODERATE BLUE: '80S SLANG CHILL, PSYCH, RADICAL, WORD

CHILL, PSYCH, RADICAL, WORD GREEN: THINGS YOU CAN INSERT IN A DOCUMENT CHART, IMAGE, TABLE, TEXT BOX

CHART, IMAGE, TABLE, TEXT BOX PURPLE: __ DUTY CIVIC, CUSTOMS, HEAVY, JURY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 3 mistakes

THINGS YOU CAN INSERT IN A DOCUMENT felt a very familiar group. In fact it felt like work, which is maybe why I saw it immediately.

I made three mistakes today by convincing myself that HEAVY should be included in the group that became ‘80S SLANG, trying every combination before taking it out completely.

The reason for including it, is because it was something I remember being said about something that was serious, complicated and exhausting and therefore by association a bit boring in the 1980s. But it’s a word that’s travelled through the generations. Today, in the UK at least, it’s used to describe a bad situation. In all cases, you want to avoid things getting heavy.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

