Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #464) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Mind your manners

NYT Strands today (game #464) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PALE

STOP

TRACE

THAN

POET

LIPS

NYT Strands today (game #464) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #464) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #464) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #464, are…

APOLOGIZE

RESPECT

SHARE

THANK

LISTEN

CONSIDER

SPANGRAM: BE POLITE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I have always told my children that “manners cost nothing” and “it’s nice to be nice” so it’s good to see this message repeated in today’s word search, which comes with the demand to BE POLITE.

My thoughts on this topic extend to our interactions with technology, particularly AI tools such as Alexa and Siri. My approach is twofold – we should be polite because manners should be indiscriminate and also because how we speak to AI becomes part of the algorithm (the one tailored to us and to wider society).

We do not know how AI will behave in the future and I’d prefer it if, once it becomes sentient, it thinks it has been treated well by humanity rather than rudely.

If it's the latter I hope the AI murderbots remember that I said "please" when I asked them what the weather was going to be like tomorrow.

Anyway, I digress and I APOLOGIZE for that. Quite a straightforward game today with little to challenge regular players or our future AI overlords.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

