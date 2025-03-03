NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #366)

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going

NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 3 (game #365).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #366) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

Today's NYT Strands theme is… It's our game-iversary!

NYT Strands today (game #366) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

  • TRUE
  • GRIN
  • BRAND
  • BITE
  • BEAR
  • DINE

NYT Strands today (game #366) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram?

You’re playing it right now

NYT Strands today (game #366) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?

First side: left, 6th row

Last side: right, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #366) - the answers

NYT Strands answers for game 366 on a blue background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #366, are…

  • STRING
  • CURL
  • RIBBON
  • WISP
  • FILAMENT
  • THREAD
  • TENDRIL
  • SPANGRAM: STRANDS
  • My rating: Moderate
  • My score: 1 hint

Happy birthday, Strands – I knew you when you were a little Beta word puzzle and you haven’t changed at all.

Well, that’s not strictly true – for something that follows a basic word search format, Strands manages to be far more challenging than the sum of its parts and because it is often bafflingly hard (anyone remember the DIACRITICS Spangram from last year?) it makes the player feel far cleverer than they should do when it’s easier (like CEREAL).

I love it for its randomness, simplicity and quirks, for its frustrations, strange cultural differences and constant reminder that my spelling is appalling.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 3 March, game #365)

  • ENOKI
  • BUTTON
  • SHIITAKE
  • OYSTER
  • TRUFFLE
  • CREMINI
  • SPANGRAM: MUSHROOMS

What is NYT Strands?

Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.

Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

