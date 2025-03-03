NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #366)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 3 (game #365).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #366) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… It's our game-iversary!

NYT Strands today (game #366) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TRUE

GRIN

BRAND

BITE

BEAR

DINE

NYT Strands today (game #366) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • You’re playing it right now

NYT Strands today (game #366) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 6th row Last side: right, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #366) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #366, are…

STRING

CURL

RIBBON

WISP

FILAMENT

THREAD

TENDRIL

SPANGRAM: STRANDS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

Happy birthday, Strands – I knew you when you were a little Beta word puzzle and you haven’t changed at all.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Well, that’s not strictly true – for something that follows a basic word search format, Strands manages to be far more challenging than the sum of its parts and because it is often bafflingly hard (anyone remember the DIACRITICS Spangram from last year?) it makes the player feel far cleverer than they should do when it’s easier (like CEREAL).

I love it for its randomness, simplicity and quirks, for its frustrations, strange cultural differences and constant reminder that my spelling is appalling.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 3 March, game #365)

ENOKI

BUTTON

SHIITAKE

OYSTER

TRUFFLE

CREMINI

SPANGRAM: MUSHROOMS