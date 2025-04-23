Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, April 23 (game #682).

NYT Connections today (game #683) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CORNFIELD

ICEBERG

BUTTER

MILK

BABY POWDER

SCARECROW

PITCHERS

POLAR BEAR

PENGUIN

LEAF

MUSICIANS

BANE

WALLS

SNOW

JOKER

ROMAINE

NYT Connections today (game #683) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: A color in common

A color in common GREEN: Eat your greens

Eat your greens BLUE: Enemies of the Caped Crusader

Enemies of the Caped Crusader PURPLE: What you hear with

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #683) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: THINGS THAT ARE WHITE

GREEN: KINDS OF LETTUCE

BLUE: "BATMAN" VILLAINS

PURPLE: THEY HAVE LITERAL/ IDIOMATIC EARS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #683) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #683, are…

YELLOW: THINGS THAT ARE WHITE BABY POWDER, MILK, POLAR BEAR, SNOW

BABY POWDER, MILK, POLAR BEAR, SNOW GREEN: KINDS OF LETTUCE BUTTER, ICEBERG, LEAF, ROMAINE

BUTTER, ICEBERG, LEAF, ROMAINE BLUE: "BATMAN" VILLAINS BANE, JOKER, PENGUIN, SCARECROW

BANE, JOKER, PENGUIN, SCARECROW PURPLE: THEY HAVE LITERAL/ IDIOMATIC EARS CORNFIELD, MUSICIANS, PITCHERS, WALLS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

After a brief dalliance trying to create a group with a cold climate as the common thread, I went for ICEBERG lettuce rather than the iceberg that has fallen off a glacier.

BUTTER and ROMAINE I was familiar with, but I gambled that LEAF was a variety. There are so many lettuce types to choose from. And let's face it none of them are particularly interesting.

There are also lots of THINGS THAT ARE WHITE to choose from – plenty of WALLS are white, including ones that have ears. Sorry, I’ll rephrase that – even walls that have "idiomatic ears".

I originally paired SCARECROW with CORNFIELD before seeing the other more famous “BATMAN” VILLAINS.

This is another group with a huge cast to pick from. Bruce Wayne surely has more enemies than any other fictional character – the WIkipedia page “List of batman family enemies” contains well over 200.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

