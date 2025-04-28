Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, April 28 (game #687).

Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

NYT Connections today (game #688) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LADDER

BATTER

SUIT

CANDLESTICK

INFIELD

ROPE

PASTE

PITCHER

GEMSTONE

MOUNTAIN

PLATE

MIXTURE

TREE

DOUGH

RHOMBUS

PLACEMAT

NYT Connections today (game #688) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Baking blends

Baking blends GREEN: Fancy dining

Fancy dining BLUE: Conquer these

Conquer these PURPLE: Ice, ice baby

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #688) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: COOKING CONCOCTIONS

GREEN: SEEN ON A TABLE AT A DINNER PARTY

BLUE: THINGS TO CLIMB

PURPLE: WHAT "DIAMOND" CAN REFER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #688) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #688, are…

YELLOW: COOKING CONCOCTIONS BATTER, DOUGH, MIXTURE, PASTE

BATTER, DOUGH, MIXTURE, PASTE GREEN: SEEN ON A TABLE AT A DINNER PARTY CANDLESTICK, PITCHER, PLACEMAT, PLATE

CANDLESTICK, PITCHER, PLACEMAT, PLATE BLUE: THINGS TO CLIMB LADDER, MOUNTAIN, ROPE, TREE

LADDER, MOUNTAIN, ROPE, TREE PURPLE: WHAT "DIAMOND" CAN REFER TO GEMSTONE, INFIELD, RHOMBUS, SUIT

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

For a while I suspected there was a baseball themed group in today’s puzzle, with PITCHER, BATTER, INFIELD and, erm CANDLESTICK after the legendary stadium perhaps?

Fortunately, I ruled out this blind alley and concentrated on successfully gathering THINGS TO CLIMB and COOKING CONCOCTIONS.

The final groups were less straightforward, but I knew RHOMBUS is diamond-shaped and that a baseball INFIELD is too, so I added GEMSTONE and took a gamble with SUIT before later realising that this referred to a suit in a deck of cards.

And there was me thinking it might be a fancy bit of clothing someone like Timothée Chalamet might wear to the Met Gala…

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

