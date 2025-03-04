Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #1136)

News
By
Contributions from
published

My clues will help you solve Quordle today and keep that streak going

Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:
Looking for a different day?

A new Quordle puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #1135).

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,100 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles, while Marc's Wordle today column covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1136) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today?

The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1136) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?

The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #1136) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?

• Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1136) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?

The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1136) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?

• P

• T

• M

• R

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1136) - the answers

Quordle answers for game 1136 on a yellow background

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1136, are…

  • PLEAD
  • TWANG
  • MAJOR
  • RISKY

I smelled a rare (Q,X,Z, J) letter today but gambled on the wrong one, guessing RAZOR ahead of MAJOR.

Until this point I had been going pretty well, landing PLEAD and TWANG when there were other possibilities.

My error took me closer to the edge than I would have liked, but I’m just happy to get my winning streak back after Monday’s flop.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Daily Sequence today (game #1136) - the answers

Quordle Daily Sequence answers for game 1136 on a yellow background

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1136, are…

  • GOLEM
  • BEING
  • LIBEL
  • FEMUR

Quordle answers: The past 20

  • Quordle #1135, Tuesday 4 March: FLOWN, ETUDE, TOPAZ, JOKER
  • Quordle #1134, Monday 3 March: FRILL, KAYAK, REBAR, WORDY
  • Quordle #1133, Sunday 2 March: TUNIC, GLOSS, DEBUG, LARGE
  • Quordle #1132, Saturday 1 March: DENSE, BONEY, KITTY, SMEAR
  • Quordle #1131, Friday 28 February: PASTA, RAZOR, PLUMB, DROOL
  • Quordle #1130, Thursday 27 February: THIEF, CHAIR, ETHER, GRIME
  • Quordle #1129, Wednesday 26 February: LOVER, SPIED, VAPOR, METER
  • Quordle #1128, Tuesday 25 February: TWIST, TWEAK, MEANT, CLEAR
  • Quordle #1127, Monday 24 February: LEASH, LEVER, TOTEM, CREME
  • Quordle #1126, Sunday 23 February: RABID, RELIC, SCRAM, BASIS
  • Quordle #1125, Saturday 22 February: ETHER, SONIC, VAUNT, ROUSE
  • Quordle #1124, Friday 21 February: STIFF, PRIZE, SCOWL, DONUT
  • Quordle #1123, Thursday 20 February: HASTY, DRAPE, FICUS, CRAZE
  • Quordle #1122, Wednesday 19 February: ABATE, TROVE, VENUE, DRAPE
  • Quordle #1121, Tuesday 18 February: TAMER, SCRUB, BRICK, DRIFT
  • Quordle #1120, Monday 17 February: SADLY, WAFER, LITHE, IDIOM
  • Quordle #1119, Sunday 16 February: GHOUL, AFIRE, COVEN, FIERY
  • Quordle #1118, Saturday 15 February: CREEP, CONDO, GRILL, FANCY
  • Quordle #1117, Friday 14 February: MEDIA, ELUDE, THUMB, WIDOW
  • Quordle #1116, Thursday 13 February: SCALP, DWELL, AMPLE, TRUNK
See more Computing News
TOPICS
Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #1135)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 3 (game #1134)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 2 (game #1133)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, February 5 (game #1108)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, March 1 (game #1132)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, February 24 (game #1127)
Latest in Websites & Apps
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #1136)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #367)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #1135)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #366)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 3 (game #1134)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 3 (game #365)
Latest in News
Apple iPad A16
Apple's new entry-level iPad ups the performance for the same price, but doesn't support Apple Intelligence
iPad Air M3
Apple updates iPad Air with powerful M3 chip and pairs it with Pro-level Magic Keyboard
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might improve on its predecessor in one crucial way
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition GPU shown against a green and black backdrop
Nvidia RTX 5070 early pricing hints at plenty of GPUs at the MSRP – but I’ll believe it when I see it
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he signs an executive order to create a US sovereign wealth fund, in the Oval Office of the White House on February 3, 2025, in Washington, DC.
US set to pause cyber-offensive operations against Russia - but CISA says it won't stop
Guitar Hero Mobile
Activision shares first look at Guitar Hero Mobile and, yeah, it looks like AI slop
More about websites apps
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #367)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand

Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #1135)
Woman using a mobile phone with ChatGPT on the screen.

Can ChatGPT really replace a therapist? We spoke to mental health experts to find out
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #633)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #367)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might improve on its predecessor in one crucial way
Apple iPad A16
Apple's new entry-level iPad ups the performance for the same price, but doesn't support Apple Intelligence
A pair of hands using a keyboard
Microsoft SharePoint hijacked to spread Havoc malware
iPad Air M3
Apple updates iPad Air with powerful M3 chip and pairs it with Pro-level Magic Keyboard
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition GPU shown against a green and black backdrop
Nvidia RTX 5070 early pricing hints at plenty of GPUs at the MSRP – but I’ll believe it when I see it
Building the Lego Beauty and the Beast Castle
Another iconic Disney Castle is getting the Lego treatment, and this one roars
TSMC
TSMC announces huge US investment to boost AI development
Peak Design Roller Pro roller case on the floor of luxury airport, opened out
I’ve been using Peak Design’s innovative new Roller Pro for weeks, and it’s my new go-to carry-on case for travel – here’s why