NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #635)

NYT Connections today (game #635) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

AMPLE

CASH

LABEL

LUMON

BUFFALO

MARK

HELENA

MERCURY

SEAL

IRVING

DYLAN

DOTE

BROWN

STAMP

POACH

PHOENIX

NYT Connections today (game #635) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Insignia

Insignia GREEN: Not complete unknowns

Not complete unknowns BLUE: Nice town

Nice town PURPLE: Altered fruits

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #635) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EMBLEM

GREEN: SUBJECTS OF ACCLAIMED MUSICAL BIOPICS

BLUE: U.S. CITIES

PURPLE: FRUITS WITH THEIR SECOND LETTERS CHANGED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #635) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #635, are…

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

I was convinced there was a musical category today, as there were plenty of connections even beyond the SUBJECTS OF ACCLAIMED MUSICAL BIOPICS.

The puzzle also featured the brilliant French group PHOENIX, pop legend SEAL, and hints at two classic '90s rock bands MERCURY (Rev) and BUFFALO (Tom).

Surely no coincidence.

Meanwhile, I struggled with U.S. CITIES but took a gamble on HELENA, which I have since learned is the state capital of Montana. Apologies to any Montanans reading this.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 6 March, game #634)

YELLOW: WANE DWINDLE, FADE, PETER, TAPER

DWINDLE, FADE, PETER, TAPER GREEN: DO SOME TASKS IN THE GARDEN PLANT, PRUNE, WATER, WEED

PLANT, PRUNE, WATER, WEED BLUE: SHOES FLAT, MARY JANE, MULE, SLIDE

FLAT, MARY JANE, MULE, SLIDE PURPLE: SAND__ CASTLE, PAPER, PIPER, STONE