NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #635)

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going

Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #634).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #635) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

  • AMPLE
  • CASH
  • LABEL
  • LUMON
  • BUFFALO
  • MARK
  • HELENA
  • MERCURY
  • SEAL
  • IRVING
  • DYLAN
  • DOTE
  • BROWN
  • STAMP
  • POACH
  • PHOENIX

NYT Connections today (game #635) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: Insignia 
  • GREEN: Not complete unknowns
  • BLUE: Nice town 
  • PURPLE: Altered fruits

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #635) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: EMBLEM 
  • GREEN: SUBJECTS OF ACCLAIMED MUSICAL BIOPICS 
  • BLUE: U.S. CITIES 
  • PURPLE: FRUITS WITH THEIR SECOND LETTERS CHANGED 

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #635) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #635, are…

  • YELLOW: EMBLEM LABEL, MARK, SEAL, STAMP
  • GREEN: SUBJECTS OF ACCLAIMED MUSICAL BIOPICS BROWN, CASH, DYLAN, MERCURY
  • BLUE: U.S. CITIES BUFFALO, HELENA, IRVING, PHOENIX
  • PURPLE: FRUITS WITH THEIR SECOND LETTERS CHANGED AMPLE, DOTE, LUMON, POACH
  • My rating: Moderate
  • My score: 2 mistakes

I was convinced there was a musical category today, as there were plenty of connections even beyond the SUBJECTS OF ACCLAIMED MUSICAL BIOPICS.

The puzzle also featured the brilliant French group PHOENIX, pop legend SEAL, and hints at two classic '90s rock bands MERCURY (Rev) and BUFFALO (Tom).

Surely no coincidence.

Meanwhile, I struggled with U.S. CITIES but took a gamble on HELENA, which I have since learned is the state capital of Montana. Apologies to any Montanans reading this.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 6 March, game #634)

  • YELLOW: WANE DWINDLE, FADE, PETER, TAPER
  • GREEN: DO SOME TASKS IN THE GARDEN PLANT, PRUNE, WATER, WEED
  • BLUE: SHOES FLAT, MARY JANE, MULE, SLIDE
  • PURPLE: SAND__ CASTLE, PAPER, PIPER, STONE

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.

On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.

It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.

It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

