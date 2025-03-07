NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 8 (game #636)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #635).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #636) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SPIN

SHADOW

EXCELLENT

JUKE

TOTALLY

FAKE

COTTON

SOAP

МОСК

BOGUS

CHATTER

IMITATION

DELICATE

DUDE

ARTIFICIAL

BULKY

NYT Connections today (game #636) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Not real

Not real GREEN: Rinse

Rinse BLUE: Alex and Keanu

Alex and Keanu PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “knocks”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #636) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FAUX

GREEN: WASHING MACHINE CYCLES/SETTINGS

BLUE: WORDS SAID FREQUENTLY IN THE "BILL AND TED" MOVIES

PURPLE: __BOX

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #636) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #636, are…

YELLOW: FAUX ARTIFICIAL, FAKE, IMITATION, MOCK

ARTIFICIAL, FAKE, IMITATION, MOCK GREEN: WASHING MACHINE CYCLES/SETTINGS BULKY, COTTON, DELICATE, SPIN

BULKY, COTTON, DELICATE, SPIN BLUE: WORDS SAID FREQUENTLY IN THE "BILL AND TED" MOVIES BOGUS, DUDE, EXCELLENT, TOTALLY

BOGUS, DUDE, EXCELLENT, TOTALLY PURPLE: __BOX CHATTER, JUKE, SHADOW, SOAP

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

After initially thinking BOGUS belonged with FAKE, IMITATION and MOCK and getting “one away” twice, I switched focus and went for what was staring me in the face all along. EXCELLENT.

According to a YouTube compilation, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter say DUDE 44 times in first movie Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure and 91 times in the sequel Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey. Both are impressive but pale in comparison to the staggering 161 uses of “dude” in The Big Lebowski.

Dude, that’s a lot of dudes.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

