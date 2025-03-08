NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #637)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 8 (game #636).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #637) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SOLID

METAL

MICKEY

MOUSE

CONCRETE

PHYSICAL

STONE

TABLET

ABRACADABRA

MICROPHONE

FAVOR

KINDNESS

BRICK

SERVICE

CENTERFOLD

SCANNER

NYT Connections today (game #637) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PC peripherals

PC peripherals GREEN: Construction

Construction BLUE: It’s nice to be nice

It’s nice to be nice PURPLE: Billboard hits

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #637) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: COMPUTER INPUT DEVICES

GREEN: BUILDING MATERIALS

BLUE: HELPFUL DEED

PURPLE: #1 SONGS FROM 1982

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #637) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #637, are…

YELLOW: COMPUTER INPUT DEVICES MICROPHONE, MOUSE, SCANNER, TABLET

MICROPHONE, MOUSE, SCANNER, TABLET GREEN: BUILDING MATERIALS BRICK, CONCRETE, METAL, STONE

BRICK, CONCRETE, METAL, STONE BLUE: HELPFUL DEED FAVOR, KINDNESS, SERVICE, SOLID

FAVOR, KINDNESS, SERVICE, SOLID PURPLE: #1 SONGS FROM 1982 ABRACADABRA, CENTERFOLD, MICKEY, PHYSICAL

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

METAL MICKEY popped out at me from today’s grid, both the title of an obscure 1980s children’s show directed by Mickey Dolenz and the brilliant second single by the wonderful Suede. It was of course just a diversion on our quest to find the true answers.

None of the #1 SONGS FROM 1982 have aged particularly well, although Steve Miller's ABRACADABRA (not to be confused with Lady Gaga’s fab new TikTok-friendly hit – which title aside nobody ever will) was sampled by Eminem and remains an utter earworm that I will now be singing to myself for the rest of the weekend.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

