NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #637)

News
By
Contributions from
published

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going

NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Jump to:
Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 8 (game #636).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #637) - today's words

NYT Connections hints for game 637 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

  • SOLID
  • METAL
  • MICKEY
  • MOUSE
  • CONCRETE
  • PHYSICAL
  • STONE
  • TABLET
  • ABRACADABRA
  • MICROPHONE
  • FAVOR
  • KINDNESS
  • BRICK
  • SERVICE
  • CENTERFOLD
  • SCANNER

NYT Connections today (game #637) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: PC peripherals
  • GREEN: Construction
  • BLUE: It’s nice to be nice 
  • PURPLE: Billboard hits 

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #637) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: COMPUTER INPUT DEVICES 
  • GREEN: BUILDING MATERIALS 
  • BLUE: HELPFUL DEED 
  • PURPLE: #1 SONGS FROM 1982 

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #637) - the answers

NYT Connections answers for game 637 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #637, are…

  • YELLOW: COMPUTER INPUT DEVICES MICROPHONE, MOUSE, SCANNER, TABLET
  • GREEN: BUILDING MATERIALS BRICK, CONCRETE, METAL, STONE
  • BLUE: HELPFUL DEED FAVOR, KINDNESS, SERVICE, SOLID
  • PURPLE: #1 SONGS FROM 1982 ABRACADABRA, CENTERFOLD, MICKEY, PHYSICAL
  • My rating: Moderate
  • My score: Perfect

METAL MICKEY popped out at me from today’s grid, both the title of an obscure 1980s children’s show directed by Mickey Dolenz and the brilliant second single by the wonderful Suede. It was of course just a diversion on our quest to find the true answers.

None of the #1 SONGS FROM 1982 have aged particularly well, although Steve Miller's ABRACADABRA (not to be confused with Lady Gaga’s fab new TikTok-friendly hit – which title aside nobody ever will) was sampled by Eminem and remains an utter earworm that I will now be singing to myself for the rest of the weekend.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 8 March, game #636)

  • YELLOW: FAUX ARTIFICIAL, FAKE, IMITATION, MOCK
  • GREEN: WASHING MACHINE CYCLES/SETTINGS BULKY, COTTON, DELICATE, SPIN
  • BLUE: WORDS SAID FREQUENTLY IN THE "BILL AND TED" MOVIES BOGUS, DUDE, EXCELLENT, TOTALLY
  • PURPLE: __BOX CHATTER, JUKE, SHADOW, SOAP

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.

On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.

It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.

It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 1 (game #629)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 8 (game #636)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #632)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 2 (game #630)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #635)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 3 (game #631)
Latest in Gaming
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #637)
The artwork for The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense controller
When and where to pre-order The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense: all the information and best links to bookmark
The player attacks an enemy in Judgement.
The latest PlayStation sale is here, and these are the five games under $15 / £15 I've got in my basket
XXX Nightshift promotional art.
Disco Elysium successor XXX Nightshift nets some serious musical talent
Xbox Series X D-pad
Are you an Xbox Insider? I'm here to warn you that the latest update might wipe your console
Nacon Revolution X Unlimited
I was impressed by the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Xbox controller at a recent event, and you can pre-order one right now
Latest in News
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
New Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may have revealed some key details – including its price
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #1140)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #371)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #637)
WhatsApp
WhatsApp just made its AI impossible to avoid – but at least you can turn it off
ChatGPT vs Gemini comparison
I compared GPT-4.5 to Gemini 2.0 Flash and the results surprised me
More about gaming
A top-down image of the Victrix Pro KO leverless fight stick

I’ve spent a week taking on fighting game competitors with the Turtle Beach Victrix Pro KO and it's the game-changer that might finally convert me from a fight stick
The Blades of Fire key art.

MercurySteam CEO discusses upcoming new IP Blades of Fire: 'We love third person action adventure games and we wanted to revisit the genre'
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra HANDS ON

‘I don't see a space where the S Pen is not a key part of our portfolio’: Samsung executive defends the S Pen amid cancellation rumors
See more latest
Most Popular
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra HANDS ON
‘I don't see a space where the S Pen is not a key part of our portfolio’: Samsung executive defends the S Pen amid cancellation rumors
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #371)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #1140)
Cunard Photo Book
Billions of cherished photos at risk; only a third of Americans back up their precious pics to the cloud
Getac B360 and B360 Pro rugged laptop
This extraordinary rugged laptop can take up to three batteries and three SSDs and even comes with an Nvidia GPU
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
New Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may have revealed some key details – including its price
Google AI co-scientist overview
Scientists firmly in AI crosshairs as Google launches co-scientist scheme to accelerate scientific breakthroughs just days after another similar project
The Apple MacBook Air next to the Dyson Supersonic R and new AMD GPU
ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from the best tech at MWC to Apple's new iPads and MacBooks
Reliance Corporate Park (RCP), Navi Mumbai
'Who wants to be a billionaire?': Millions will get app to 'build high compute AI applications' and get them deployed across India's largest phone network
WhatsApp
WhatsApp just made its AI impossible to avoid – but at least you can turn it off