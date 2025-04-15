Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, April 15 (game #674).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #675) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CROWD

SCORE

MAMBA

ENGINE

BOA

SIMBA

KATY PERRY

SCAR

LION

GARTER

SCRATCH

MERINGUE

CORSET

SCRAPE

TANGY

STOCKINGS

NYT Connections today (game #675) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Cabaret garms

Cabaret garms GREEN: Deface with a nail

Deface with a nail BLUE: A sound in common

A sound in common PURPLE: Cut a rug

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #675) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BURLESQUE WEAR

GREEN: MESS UP THE SURFACE OF

BLUE: THEY ROAR

PURPLE: LATIN DANCES WITH A VOWEL CHANGED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #675) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #675, are…

YELLOW: BURLESQUE WEAR BOA, CORSET, GARTER, STOCKINGS

BOA, CORSET, GARTER, STOCKINGS GREEN: MESS UP THE SURFACE OF SCAR, SCORE, SCRAPE, SCRATCH

SCAR, SCORE, SCRAPE, SCRATCH BLUE: THEY ROAR CROWD, ENGINE, KATY PERRY, LION

CROWD, ENGINE, KATY PERRY, LION PURPLE: LATIN DANCES WITH A VOWEL CHANGED MAMBA, MERINGUE, SIMBA, TANGY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

After two losses in a row I am just relieved to have completed Connections today.

Not that it was easy, with the multiple traps (SCAR and SIMBA from The Lion King being the most obvious).

I knew that the inclusion of the first pop star in space, KATY PERRY, had to do with one of her songs – but all I could think of was Fireworks and Hot and Cold and neither of those helped. I’m annoyed I missed it.

It’s funny how you get groups sometimes. I was trying to think of all the things that MAMBA could possibly be (snakes, candy, sports, it wasn’t a long list) and added “number five” even though I knew that was relevant to mambo not mamba – and then it clicked.

I am super-pleased to get a purple group, even if it was in a very roundabout kind of way.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, 15 April, game #674)

YELLOW: DESIST ABSTAIN, AVOID, CEASE, REFRAIN

ABSTAIN, AVOID, CEASE, REFRAIN GREEN: CARD GAMES BRIDGE, HEARTS, SPEED, SPOONS

BRIDGE, HEARTS, SPEED, SPOONS BLUE: ELEMENTS OF GREEK DRAMA CHORUS, HERO, HUBRIS, TRAGEDY

CHORUS, HERO, HUBRIS, TRAGEDY PURPLE: SECOND WORDS OF "PETER PAN" CHARACTERS BELL, DARLING, HOOK, PAN