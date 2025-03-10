NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 11 (game #373)

News
By
Contributions from
published

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going

NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Jump to:
Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 10 (game #372).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #373) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

Today's NYT Strands theme is… What's the magic word?

NYT Strands today (game #373) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

  • LAST
  • PAST
  • REST
  • SING
  • TANK
  • BRASH

NYT Strands today (game #373) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram?

Said with a wave of a wand

NYT Strands today (game #373) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?

First side: left, 5th row

Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #373) - the answers

NYT Strands answers for game 373 on a blue background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #373, are…

  • TADA
  • SHAZAM
  • ABRACADABRA
  • PRESTO
  • ALAKAZAM
  • SPANGRAM: CASTING SPELLS
  • My rating: Moderate
  • My score: 1 hint

The Strands trend for very long Spangrams continues, with CASTING SPELLS taking up a large chunk of today's puzzle.

The large block taken up by the theme words made for an easier than normal search. The only challenge was navigating the high number of As and coping with the return of an earworm I’d only just shaken…

The song ABRACADBRA by Steve Miller had only just left my head after its appearance in the Connections category #1 SONGS FROM 1982 a couple of days ago and now it’s returned – competing for headspace with Lady Gaga’s song of the same name. Frankly, I need some kind of vanishing magic spell to rid me of this agony.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 10 March, game #372)

  • VOLUME
  • BACK
  • POWER
  • HOME
  • MUTE
  • GUIDE
  • CHANNEL
  • SPANGRAM: REMOTE CONTROL

What is NYT Strands?

Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 10 (game #372)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #366)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, February 24 (game #358)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #371)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, February 11 (game #345)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 3 (game #365)
Latest in Websites & Apps
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, March 11 (game #1142)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 11 (game #373)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 10 (game #1141)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 10 (game #372)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #1140)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #371)
Latest in News
Nvidia geforce rtx 3050
RTX 5050 rumors detail full spec of desktop graphics card, suggesting Nvidia may use slower video RAM – but I wouldn’t panic yet
OnePlus 13
OnePlus is ditching the Alert Slider for an iPhone-style customizable button - and I’ll be sad to see it go
healthcare
Software bug meant NHS information was potentially “vulnerable to hackers”
Q Acoustics Q SUB80, QSUB100 and QSUB120 subwoofers
Q Acoustics wants to bring the bass to your post-Oscars movie catch-up
Hospital
Major Oracle outage hits US Federal health record systems
Samsung Galaxy A56 display
Samsung’s new budget handsets are getting One UI 7 before the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and I’m as confused as you are
More about websites apps
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand

Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, March 11 (game #1142)
SimCity BuildIt

I can’t remember a time when SimCity didn’t exist – now I’m hooked on the app version
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background

NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 11 (game #639)
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 11 (game #639)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, March 11 (game #1142)
botnet
Another top security camera maker is seeing devices hijacked into botnet
healthcare
Software bug meant NHS information was potentially “vulnerable to hackers”
OnePlus 13
OnePlus is ditching the Alert Slider for an iPhone-style customizable button - and I’ll be sad to see it go
Nvidia geforce rtx 3050
RTX 5050 rumors detail full spec of desktop graphics card, suggesting Nvidia may use slower video RAM – but I wouldn’t panic yet
Bluetooth
Top Bluetooth chip security flaw could put a billion devices at risk worldwide
Michelle and Kid Cosmo watching a video projected onto a screen in Netflix&#039;s The Electric State movie
'We could not achieve that with puppetry or animatronics': Joe and Anthony Russo didn't want to build real-life robots for The Electric State for two big reasons
Workers at computers in an office
Cybersecurity workers aren't massively happy with their employers - but they are being paid pretty well
Nvidia logo on a dark background
Nvidia's GeForce graphics driver woes continue for some users, despite 572.75 hotfix's overclock and black screen promises