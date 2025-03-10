NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 11 (game #373)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 10 (game #372).

NYT Strands today (game #373) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… What's the magic word?

NYT Strands today (game #373) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LAST

PAST

REST

SING

TANK

BRASH

NYT Strands today (game #373) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Said with a wave of a wand

NYT Strands today (game #373) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #373) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #373, are…

TADA

SHAZAM

ABRACADABRA

PRESTO

ALAKAZAM

SPANGRAM: CASTING SPELLS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

The Strands trend for very long Spangrams continues, with CASTING SPELLS taking up a large chunk of today's puzzle.

The large block taken up by the theme words made for an easier than normal search. The only challenge was navigating the high number of As and coping with the return of an earworm I’d only just shaken…

The song ABRACADBRA by Steve Miller had only just left my head after its appearance in the Connections category #1 SONGS FROM 1982 a couple of days ago and now it’s returned – competing for headspace with Lady Gaga’s song of the same name. Frankly, I need some kind of vanishing magic spell to rid me of this agony.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

