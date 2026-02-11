Wireless transmitter combines HDMI link with full USB hub in one compact unit

4URPC SP06 sends 1080p60 video up to 50m with hub features built in

Kickstarter campaign offers early units from $99 with April 2026 shipping

4URPC’s latest Kickstarter project combines wireless video transmission with a compact USB hub, turning what would normally be a simple casting dongle into something closer to a portable docking solution.

The 4URPC SP06 pairs a USB-C transmitter with an HDMI receiver, sending 1080p video at 60Hz across a claimed 50m range. The firm says switching takes as little as 0.02 seconds once paired, with the first connection usually taking around 5 to 10 seconds.

The idea is that instead of carrying a separate dongle for display output and another for ports, the transmitter includes both in a single unit.

SD and TF card slots

On one side, it carries two USB-A ports and one USB-C data port, all rated at 10Gbps. On the other, there’s a 100W USB-C power delivery input and SD and TF card slots running at up to 5Gbps.

That means a laptop or tablet can connect to storage, peripherals, and power while also sending a wireless video signal to a display. It essentially turns the transmitter into a small, portable hub rather than just a casting stick.

The receiver is equally simple and plugs into any HDMI display and connects automatically to the paired transmitter without apps, Wi-Fi setup, or Bluetooth pairing steps.

One receiver can also connect to up to eight transmitters, allowing multiple people to switch presentations without passing cables around.

The system relies on a point-to-point wireless link rather than standard screen casting.

4URPC moved to an aluminum housing for this third generation product, which should help with heat from the wireless and USB hardware inside.

It also makes the transmitter feel closer to a compact dock than a plastic adapter.

The Kickstarter campaign has already passed its $2,559 funding goal with over $145,552 in pledges. Early units are listed from $99, with shipping expected in April 2026.

Disclaimer: We do not recommend or endorse any crowdfunding project. All crowdfunding campaigns carry inherent risks, including the possibility of delays, changes, or non-delivery of products. Potential backers should carefully evaluate the details and proceed at their own discretion.

Via Yanko Design

