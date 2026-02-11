A wireless HDMI transmitter meets a USB hub and the result is a surprisingly capable docking station for your laptop, your smartphone or even your gaming console - oh and you will absolutely love the receiver
SP06 from 4URPC pairs a wireless HDMI transmitter with a 10Gbps USB hub and SD card slots
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
- Wireless transmitter combines HDMI link with full USB hub in one compact unit
- 4URPC SP06 sends 1080p60 video up to 50m with hub features built in
- Kickstarter campaign offers early units from $99 with April 2026 shipping
4URPC’s latest Kickstarter project combines wireless video transmission with a compact USB hub, turning what would normally be a simple casting dongle into something closer to a portable docking solution.
The 4URPC SP06 pairs a USB-C transmitter with an HDMI receiver, sending 1080p video at 60Hz across a claimed 50m range. The firm says switching takes as little as 0.02 seconds once paired, with the first connection usually taking around 5 to 10 seconds.
The idea is that instead of carrying a separate dongle for display output and another for ports, the transmitter includes both in a single unit.
SD and TF card slots
On one side, it carries two USB-A ports and one USB-C data port, all rated at 10Gbps. On the other, there’s a 100W USB-C power delivery input and SD and TF card slots running at up to 5Gbps.
That means a laptop or tablet can connect to storage, peripherals, and power while also sending a wireless video signal to a display. It essentially turns the transmitter into a small, portable hub rather than just a casting stick.
The receiver is equally simple and plugs into any HDMI display and connects automatically to the paired transmitter without apps, Wi-Fi setup, or Bluetooth pairing steps.
One receiver can also connect to up to eight transmitters, allowing multiple people to switch presentations without passing cables around.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
The system relies on a point-to-point wireless link rather than standard screen casting.
4URPC moved to an aluminum housing for this third generation product, which should help with heat from the wireless and USB hardware inside.
It also makes the transmitter feel closer to a compact dock than a plastic adapter.
The Kickstarter campaign has already passed its $2,559 funding goal with over $145,552 in pledges. Early units are listed from $99, with shipping expected in April 2026.
Disclaimer: We do not recommend or endorse any crowdfunding project. All crowdfunding campaigns carry inherent risks, including the possibility of delays, changes, or non-delivery of products. Potential backers should carefully evaluate the details and proceed at their own discretion.
Via Yanko Design
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
- 4