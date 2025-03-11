NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 12 (game #374)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 11 (game #373).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #374) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Bearing gifts

NYT Strands today (game #374) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

POLL

FAIL

TALE

LEAK

TART

SIGN

NYT Strands today (game #374) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 7 letters

NYT Strands today (game #374) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #374) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #374, are…

CHOPS

FLAIR

SKILL

KNACK

TALENT

PROWESS

STRENGTH

SPANGRAM: PRODIGY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

A mildly troubling search to get us over hump day.

One thing I know for certain after laboring over today’s puzzle is that I am no puzzle prodigy. I needed a Hint to get me going, but CHOPS didn’t help at all – what did cuts of meat have to do with gifts? Any other word and I think I would have gotten there quicker.

By my second word I had it and felt all kinds of foolish – I think I must have a special KNACK for making life hard for myself.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

