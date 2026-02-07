Shopping centers are shifting from static signage to centrally managed digital display networks

LG is pushing a unified system for managing screens, content, and performance data

Micro LED signage is designed to scale across large commercial environments

Large shopping centers increasingly rely on enterprise display systems rather than standalone screens, and LG’s ISE 2026 1,184 square meter booth reflects this shift.

At the show, LG showed how commercial business monitors combine with management software and automation tools across retail, hospitality, education, and operational environments.

Although the exhibition is business focused, many of the systems target public-facing spaces such as malls, supermarkets, and branded stores.

Software platforms behind physical screens

LG Electronics presented a range of enteprise-focused display and software services as it aims to standardize how screens, content, and analytics deploy at scale.

A central theme was is LG Business Cloud, which links signage hardware to remote monitoring, content control, and data collection.

Retail scenarios shown at ISE include centralized signage management across multiple locations, energy monitoring, and predictive alerts for hardware issues.

LG showcased these tools through mock retail stores that look and feel like real shops, rather than technical control panels or complex software interfaces shown on screens.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company also announced new hardware, including the LG MAGNIT Micro LED signage system and the LG E-Paper display.

The LG MAGNIT uses modular Micro LED cabinets that assemble at different scales, focused on color consistency, dark scene accuracy, and fault isolation through Line to Dot control technology.

The E-Paper display takes a different approach, relying on electrically charged particles to hold static images without continuous power input.

It comes in a slim form factor and measures 17.8mm at its thickest point and tapers to 8.6mm.

LG suggests this device will suit shelf labels, promotional signage, and information boards where power access is limited.

The company also collaborated with consumer brands to show how displays function within themed commercial environments, including an entrance which included a 4.2 x 5.6m LED tower and suspended transparent mesh, T-Mesh, LED elements that convey aspects of Korean heritage using modern display technology.

Transparent OLED panels, kiosks, and digital shelves operate alongside sound synchronization and smartphone interaction systems.

“We’re redefining commercial spaces with integrated ecosystems that go beyond hardware,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.

“By continuing to strengthen our software solutions and technology, we are well positioned to maintain our leadership in the global commercial display market, allowing us to provide tailored value that drives customers’ business growth.”

For shopping malls, the technologies on display suggest a future with fewer static posters and more networked screens that update remotely and allow continuous measurement.

However, the practical benefits will depend on long-term reliability, operating costs, and how much control retailers are willing to hand over to centralized platforms.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.