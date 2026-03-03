Samsung launches glasses-free 3D displays to enhance commercial environments

Spatial Signage uses advanced optical layers to generate realistic three-dimensional visual depth

The 85-inch model supports large vertical 4K storytelling for high-traffic commercial spaces

Samsung Electronics America has announced availability of its Spatial Signage, a commercial display system that delivers glasses-free 3D visuals in physical environments.

The company says the technology can change how organizations approach visual communication in retail, museums, and large venues.

Unlike conventional 3D installations that rely on bulky housings, this system operates within a slim 2-inch panel.

3D Displays for commercial spaces

At the core is Samsung’s patented 3D Plate technology, which uses a custom optical layer to bend light and generate perceived depth directly from the screen surface.

The approach removes the need for wearable devices while maintaining a flat-panel structure suitable for commercial interiors.

Conventional 3D displays often depend on large, box-like enclosures that restrict placement options and disrupt architectural aesthetics.

The 85-inch model, identified as SM85HX, offers 4K UHD resolution at 2,160 x 3,840 pixels in a 9:16 portrait orientation.

Samsung says this configuration supports large-format storytelling in high-visibility locations.

The company also confirmed that 32-inch and 55-inch versions will follow later in 2026.

Samsung states Spatial Signage is built for high-traffic indoor environments where lighting conditions vary throughout the day.

The display runs on the company’s Quantum Processor, supporting 4K upscaling, HDR refinement, and 16-bit color mapping.

An anti-glare panel helps maintain brightness and image clarity under direct indoor lighting.

The system integrates Samsung Visual eXperience Transformation, known as VXT, including an AI Studio tool that converts static images into video formatted for the display.

Samsung says the software refines shadows, adjusts margins, and enhances background treatments to strengthen perceived depth.

The system handles content optimization automatically, enabling remote campaign updates without additional production tools.

Samsung has shown strong interest in large displays and earlier released the 75-inch 5K ePaper display, described as the largest of its kind, which also integrates an internal battery.

According to the company, a gap in the display industry is increasing the need for a better in-store experience.

Citing reports, Samsung states that 65% of retailers are not satisfied with current display technology, which does not meet modern expectations.

It is committed to launching displays that deliver a seamless experience and improve engagement.

“Physical spaces are becoming strategic platforms for engagement, storytelling, and brand connection,” said David Phelps, Head of Display Solutions, Samsung Electronics America.

“As consumer expectations rise, organizations need to do more than showcase content — they need to create presence and impact. Spatial Signage reflects the next evolution of commercial displays, helping businesses differentiate and create meaningful connections that drive results.”

